Mumbai police files an FIR against Housing.com founder Rahul Yadav in a cheating case

Mumbai police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has filed an FIR against the founders of housing.com — Rahul Yadav and Sanjay Saini of 4B networks. The police have booked both the accused in a cheating case. The EOW has also issued a lookout notice against both Yadav and Saini.
DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar told CNBC-TV18, "We filed an FIR in the matter last week. We have also issued a lookout notice against both the accused. We followed the due procedure. Once we got the complaint, we conducted a preliminary enquiry and when we found satisfactory grounds for the case, we filed an FIR."
The complaint is filed by Vikas Omprakash Nowal of Interspace Communication Pvt LTD. As per the FIR, the complainant informed the EOW that Interspace was assigned the advertising campaign for Rahul Yadav's 4B Networks.
Interspace put up over 80 hoarding for 4B Networks in Pune between February 2022 to September 2022, but Yadav and Saini didn't make the full payment. The complainant has claimed that the dues are of over Rs 7 crore and the total amount with interest is Rs 10.5 crore.
Yadav and Saini are booked under IPC 420 (cheating), IPC 409 (criminal breach of trust), IPC 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and IPC 34 (common intention).
First Published: Aug 21, 2023 5:58 PM IST
