Mumbai nets Rs 811 crore in May 2023 property registrations, up 12 percent from last year

Mumbai accounted for Rs 811 crore by way of property registrations in May, even as the month saw 9,542 units registered. While this number was 3 percent lower year-on-year, the total revenue collection of Rs 811 crore was 12 percent higher when compared to the May 2022 tally of Rs 727 crore.

Experts point out that the spike is largely on account of increased stamp duty and a spike in high-value property transactions.

"Mumbai has maintained its growth momentum with more than 300 properties being registered daily, indicating that demand, especially in the residential sector, continues despite the rise in stamp duty, interest rates and other impediments," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and MD, Knight Frank India.