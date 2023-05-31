English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homereal estate NewsMumbai nets Rs 811 crore in May 2023 property registrations, up 12 percent from last year

Mumbai nets Rs 811 crore in May 2023 property registrations, up 12 percent from last year

Mumbai nets Rs 811 crore in May 2023 property registrations, up 12 percent from last year
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jude Sannith  May 31, 2023 7:45:42 PM IST (Published)

Experts point out that the spike is largely on account of increased stamp duty and a spike in high-value property transactions.

Mumbai accounted for Rs 811 crore by way of property registrations in May, even as the month saw 9,542 units registered. While this number was 3 percent lower year-on-year, the total revenue collection of Rs 811 crore was 12 percent higher when compared to the May 2022 tally of Rs 727 crore.

Experts point out that the spike is largely on account of increased stamp duty and a spike in high-value property transactions.
"Mumbai has maintained its growth momentum with more than 300 properties being registered daily, indicating that demand, especially in the residential sector, continues despite the rise in stamp duty, interest rates and other impediments," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and MD, Knight Frank India.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X