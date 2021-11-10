Mumbai, Kolkata home sales witnessing surge; see developers hiking price for premium projects: Knight Frank

The top rung property developers have started experimenting with price hikes but it is very project-specific and developer- specific. These developers have managed to get about 5-7 percent higher prices, said Gulam Zia, ED, Knight Frank, in an interview to CNBC-TV18. Zia also mentioned that he is witnessing a euphoria around Mumbai home buying, followed by Kolkata.

Diwali has always been an auspicious time for home purchases and to assess how good was the festive weekend that just went by in terms of demand for homes, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Gulam Zia, ED, Knight Frank.

Knight Frank in its report said that Mumbai city recorded 1,441 stamp duty registrations, in the first week of November. In the month of October, they said 8,576 transactions were recorded, which pointed towards the best October in 10 years.

On November numbers, he said, “One-week number of 1,441 was good enough because they were only of 3 days and for the rest of the days, the registration office was shut on account of Diwali. We are talking about almost 500 transactions a day, which is far better than 385 transactions that we have recorded per day ever in the last four years. So if you look at it, the three-day number is far above normal.”

Zia further said, “Looking at the last nine years data on an average, we have been transacting not more than 65,000- 70,000 units. Only 2018 was an exception when we did slightly over 80,000 units but this year, we are talking about more than 1,00,000 units till November and we still have one more month to go. Therefore, this number is mind-blowing, and even pre-pandemic numbers for 2019 were barely touching 70,000. If you are looking at all these numbers, of course, we have a huge euphoria in home buying in Mumbai.”

Talking about other cities that are doing well, he mentioned that Kolkata is also equally mind-blowing a number at about 6,800 registrations for October because for the last almost seven, eight years the annual transactions in that city were not more than 25000- 30,000. In stark contrast, the numbers are good, further aided by the huge stamp duty reduction.

Also Read

Meanwhile, while Mumbai and Kolkata have been giving startling numbers, the other cities are also giving fairly better numbers, at least 15 to 20 percent increment year-on-year and definitely better than the pre-pandemic numbers in any of these cities that you pick up, noted Zia.

Therefore, according to him, at an all-India level, it continues to remain the best in 9-10 years. He further said that Karnataka has also cut stamp duty and so, Bengaluru numbers are also buoyant due to the concessions that are coming to the buyers.

When asked if home sellers were able to push up prices compared to last five years' average, he said, the top rung developers have started experimenting.

“I use the word 'experimenting' because it is a bit too soon for the market to react to price going up. Also, these are absolutely project-specific and these projects are drawing the premiums purely because of the specifications, the quality, and the developer itself.,” he said.

Zia added, “In the last two, three months, these developers did get at least 5- 7 percent more than the market price. However, it is absolutely project-specific and developer-specific and cannot be taken as a general norm; for it to become a general norm may take at least a year and a half or two.”

“In the interim, we are staring at a stable price. So, prices bottoming out is a feeling which every buyer is experiencing today and hence are coming out to buy,” he mentioned.

For the entire interview, watch the video