Mumbai jumps to 6th rank from 38th on Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2023

Meanwhile, Bengaluru moved up to 16th, and Delhi to 22nd, from 37th and 39th positions. Knight Frank India said Mumbai has seen a solid rise in the sale of higher value housing products, but overall the demand has been strong for all segments.

Mumbai has outperformed Bengaluru and Delhi in terms of annual housing price growth in the ‘Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2023’ report by real estate consulting firm Knight Frank. With a significant jump in average annual prices of prime residential properties in the first quarter of 2023, Mumbai moved up from the 38th spot in Q1 2022 to sixth spot in the first quarter of 2023 based on the annual growth in the prices of prime or high-end properties.

As per the report, all three cities, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi from India, registered a hike in average annual prices of prime residential properties in the first quarter of 2023.

Mumbai recorded an average 5.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in average housing prices, while it was 3 percent in Bengaluru, and 1.2 percent in New Delhi, as compared to Q1 of 2022.

On the Prime Global Cities Index (PGCI) Q1 2023 ranking, Dubai clinched the top position globally with an increase of 44.2 percent in the prices of prime residential properties. Dubai witnessed a 149 percent growth through the pandemic (March 2020 to date), indicating an ongoing structural change in the market.

Miami, the coastal city in Florida, United States, saw the second-highest increase in residential property values over the same period, with a growth of 59 percent.

The PGCI is a valuation-based index that tracks the changes in the nominal prices of high-end or prime residential properties, in local currency, across 46 cities worldwide.

The rise in Mumbai’s rank on the international index came in the wake of the spike in demand for property — Knight Frank India said it has seen a rise in the sale of higher value products, but overall the demand has been strong for all segments.

Global outlook

On a global level, the prime cities index witnessed a marginal annual decline, as per the report.

"The Index fell by 0.4 percent in the 12 months to the end of March this year, the first fall since 2009. This marks a sharp reversal from a peak of 10.1 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2021," the report said.

The report further mentioned that the US Federal Reserve and other central banks are likely to be closing in on peak rates, and even prime housing markets may experience continued downward pressure on prices in the next few quarters.