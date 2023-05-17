Mumbai jumps to 6th rank from 38th on Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2023

Meanwhile, Bengaluru moved up to 16th, and Delhi to 22nd, from 37th and 39th positions. Knight Frank India said Mumbai has seen a solid rise in the sale of higher value housing products, but overall the demand has been strong for all segments.
Mumbai has outperformed Bengaluru and Delhi in terms of annual housing price growth in the ‘Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2023’ report by real estate consulting firm Knight Frank. With a significant jump in average annual prices of prime residential properties in the first quarter of 2023, Mumbai moved up from the 38th spot in Q1 2022 to sixth spot in the first quarter of 2023 based on the annual growth in the prices of prime or high-end properties.
As per the report, all three cities, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi from India, registered a hike in average annual prices of prime residential properties in the first quarter of 2023.
In the first quarter of 2023, Bengaluru moved up to 16th, and Delhi to 22nd from 37th and 39th positions, respectively in Q1 2022.