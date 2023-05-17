Mumbai jumps to 6th rank from 38th on Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2023

Mumbai has outperformed Bengaluru and Delhi in terms of annual housing price growth in the ‘Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2023’ report by real estate consulting firm Knight Frank. With a significant jump in average annual prices of prime residential properties in the first quarter of 2023, Mumbai moved up from the 38th spot in Q1 2022 to sixth spot in the first quarter of 2023 based on the annual growth in the prices of prime or high-end properties.