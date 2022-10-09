    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homereal estate News

    Mumbai witnessing huge demand-supply gap for affordable housing: Report

    Mumbai witnessing huge demand-supply gap for affordable housing: Report

    Mumbai witnessing huge demand-supply gap for affordable housing: Report
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    About 67 percent of the housing demand in the region is for houses priced under Rs 25 lakh, while only 22 percent of the housing supply falls within that budgetary range.

    Despite a large demand for affordable housing, residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are seeing a lack of affordable housing, revealed a new report from Knight Frank and NAREDCO.

    The ‘Brick by Brick: Reimagining Affordable Mumbai’ report revealed that 67 percent of the housing demand in the region is for houses priced under Rs 25 lakh, while only 22 percent of the supply falls within that budgetary range, showing a wide gap in the demand and supply for affordable housing. Despite only 20 percent of the housing demand for houses above Rs 50 lakh, over 44 percent of the housing supply is for big ticket residences.

    “Mumbai’s biggest challenge is in terms of providing housing for its inhabitants. Unfortunately, the majority of the city is forced to live in either substandard housing options in the core city or in peripheral locations. The estimated demand over the next five years is 8,50,000 housing units which will be an uphill task if a proper strategy is not put in order,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India.

    Also read: Luxury house sales keep rising but budget home buyers’ dreams may falter

    While over 10 lakh apartments were introduced to the housing market over the past decade, there is still a lack of affordable housing due to the unavailability of urban land, poor transport and social infrastructure, low financing prospects for homeowners, and trouble for new projects.

    Of those looking to buy a house, only 36 percent of respondents had a budget for a house over Rs 25 lakh; 38 percent of respondents would prefer a house under Rs 15 lakh, while 26 percent would want a house in the Rs 16-25 lakh price range.

    As a result of a lack of affordable housing, 36 percent of the respondents live in rented accommodations with nearly everyone who had been living in the city for less than 10 years living in rental accommodations. Home ownership only improved to 75 percent among people living in the city for more than 15 years.

    Also read: Properties registration in Mumbai up 11% at 8,628 units in September: Report
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    affordable housingmumbaiReal Estate

    Next Article

    Mother’s mood can affect the child’s ability to speak, study reveals

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng