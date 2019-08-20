Real Estate
Mumbai builders get a shot in the arm ahead of Maharashtra elections
Updated : August 20, 2019 03:34 PM IST
The Maharashtra Government has decided to cut premium on additional FSI to 40% of Ready Reckoner Rate from 50 percent for 2 years
Premium for fungible FSI reduced to 35% for residential projects, 40% for commercial projects
Development cess for redevelopment projects withdrawn for 2 years
