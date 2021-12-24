Mumbai-based Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd wins Rs1,814 crore bid for unfinished Lavasa smart city

Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL) has won the financial bid for Lavasa Corporation -- the country's first privately developed township, near Pune. A press release issued today said Lavasa's Committee of Creditors (CoC) voted in favour of the plan submitted by DPIL, which proposed a total resolution plan to the tune of Rs 1,814 crore.

Lavasa has been at the centre of controversy in recent years. The corporation developing Lavasa went bankrupt after the environment ministry issued a stop work order in 2010. Thereafter, plans to raise funds failed, leaving the township unfinished and its investors in a lurch. The company was admitted for insolvency to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2018.

A CoC member, on the condition of anonymity, said DPIL's plan includes pending payments to homebuyers in 24 months, and construction and delivery of properties in 108 months, among other measures.

“DPIL has proposed a payment plan and schedule that include upfront payment (Rs 100 crore), payment to homebuyers (under RERA) within 24 months of the receipt of EC, construction and delivery of homebuyers' properties and redemption of the secured NCDs at the end of 108 months. These will incur a cost of Rs 1,466.50 crore. Adding working capital, repair/refurbishment, and other construction costs, the company has offered a total of Rs 1,814 in its revised resolution plan,” the member said.

On November 25, DPIL had submitted an addendum to its November 20 resolution plan. Early this month, the CoC had started the process to finalise a bidder.

“We have an ambitious and long-term plan for Lavasa Smart City. DPIL has capabilities and resources to meet the expectations of the CoC. Our revised resolution offer was very competitive and based on rational cost calculations. DPIL is committed to executing the plan as per the schedule proposed to the CoC,” said Ajay Harinath Singh, group chairman, Darwin Platform Group of Companies.

"Homebuyers are the biggest sufferers, besides the secured financial creditors. We understand their concerns and involve them in the process of revival," said Vineet Tulsyan of R3 Corporate Advisors, which advised Darwin Group in this endeavour.