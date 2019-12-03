Business
MS Dhoni should also be made an accused in Amrapali scam, say complainants
Updated : December 03, 2019 08:56 AM IST
Complainants against the Amrapali Group, which is accused of diverting thousands of crores of home buyers' money, have sought that Dhoni should also be made an accused.
Amrapali Group bosses "spun attractive dreams to lure customers and their money, making skilful use of Dhoni for this purpose", an FIR has alleged.
