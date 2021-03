Indian women are now considering housing or real estate as an investment class to diversify their portfolio rather than just for financial security, a survey shows.

According to a survey by ANAROCK Property Consultants, 62 percent of women chose real estate as the preferred investment asset classes compared to 54 percent of men who chose it over the stock market, fixed deposits and gold.

Among these women, over 70 percent of women respondents consider this to be an ideal time to buy a property.

Women's preference for real estate has risen post-COVID-19 – from 57 percent votes in the pre-COVID survey to 62 percent in the current edition, according to the survey.

A key reason behind the rising preference of women for real estate as an investment is that Indian women enjoy multiple benefits when buying homes.

Various government policies support and promote women homeownership in India, lower stamp duty charges for women in various states, offer discounted home loan rates to women as compared to men by many banks and tax benefits.

Meanwhile, the survey also revealed that most polled women homebuyers prefer ready-to-move-in homes, reflecting a strong aversion to the perceived investment risk of under-construction properties.

Nearly 71 percent of women respondents want to buy ready homes, followed by 11 percent each for homes that will be available for possession in the next 6 months, and newly-launched projects.

If we consider the overall survey results for both genders, ready homes had 29 percent votes in their favour.

It also reveals that at least 66 percent of women homebuyers preferred properties priced within Rs 90 lakh, 5 percent voted for ultra-luxury real estate priced Rs 2.5 crore.