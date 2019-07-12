In association with
Model Tenancy Act 2019 - Landmark event or another work in progress?

Updated : July 12, 2019 01:02 PM IST

Distorted property rights for lack of a sound rental policy, weak rental contract implementation and low rental yields prompt property vacancies.
Like RERA, the Model Tenancy Act, 2019 may lose its real purpose if states do not follow the basic guidelines and dilute them.
