MMR’s realty loans severely stressed, double of NCR; Bengaluru fares better: Report

Of the total Rs 2,49,130 crore ($35 bn) loan advances given to developers in Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), nearly $8.7 bn (or 25%) was currently under ‘severe’ stress, which was exactly double of the total stressed loan amount in national capital region (NCR) (at USD 4.3 bn), according to a report.

According to a property consultant ANAROCK report, NCR real estate market has so far received total loans worth $23 billion from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

Bengaluru developers were least stressed. Merely 1 percent ($160 million) of the total $16 billion of real estate loans in the city were in the 'red alert' category. This was, according to the report, due to better financial discipline of the city's developers, lower demand/supply mismatch and range-bound property prices to ensure gradual rather than haphazard growth, the report stated.

It stated that the liquidity crunch in the country’s top two real estate markets–MMR and NCR – were unrelenting. Both markets collectively have loans worth $13 billion and they were under ‘severe’ stress with extremely poor prospects of recovery from the developers by the banks.

Previously, many developers engaged in high leveraging and also engaged in fund diversions, compounding the problem. Housing sales have remained tepid over the last few years, resulting in depleted cash reserves, it said.

Bengaluru superseded NCR and MMR markets in servicing its debt to banks, NBFCs or HFCs. The city has much better stress level readings with over 70 percent (of the total $16 bn) loans completely stress-free. In NCR, the stress-free share was at 53 percent and in MMR, it was 58 percent of the total loan advances.