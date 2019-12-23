#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Infrastructure

MMR’s realty loans severely stressed, double of NCR; Bengaluru fares better: Report

Updated : December 23, 2019 02:08 PM IST

NCR real estate market has so far received total loans worth $23 billion from banks, NBFCs and HFCs.
Bengaluru developers were least stressed. Merely 1 percent ($160 million) of the total $16 billion of real estate loans in the city were in the 'red alert' category.
Hyderabad and Kolkata real estate market have hardly any stress. However, their share in the overall realty loan advances was also quite limited.
MMR’s realty loans severely stressed, double of NCR; Bengaluru fares better: Report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion, say sources

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion, say sources

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV