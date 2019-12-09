Real Estate
MMR's Dombivli tops list of active residential markets of 2019; Chennai, Kolkata find no place
Updated : December 09, 2019 07:16 PM IST
New housing supply at Dombivli was 7,130 units in 2019 with average property prices at Rs 6,597 sq. ft on built-up.
Panvel in Navi Mumbai scores second in the list, followed by New Gurgaon in NCR at third spot.
MMR’s Badlapur and Pune’s Mahalunge were at the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
