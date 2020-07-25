  • SENSEX
Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises Rs 2,644 crore from anchor, strategic investors

Updated : July 25, 2020 03:52 PM IST

Mindspace has proposed to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore from the public issue, which will close on July 29.
The Singapore government, Fidelity and Nomura Trust, HSBC Global, Capital Income Builder and Cohen & Steers are among major investors.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT has brought 295 lakh sq ft of office properties located in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad under the REIT portfolio.
