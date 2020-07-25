Finance Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises Rs 2,644 crore from anchor, strategic investors Updated : July 25, 2020 03:52 PM IST Mindspace has proposed to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore from the public issue, which will close on July 29. The Singapore government, Fidelity and Nomura Trust, HSBC Global, Capital Income Builder and Cohen & Steers are among major investors. Mindspace Business Parks REIT has brought 295 lakh sq ft of office properties located in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad under the REIT portfolio. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply