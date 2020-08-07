Market Mindspace Business Parks REIT lists at Rs 304, at 10.5% premium to issue price Updated : August 07, 2020 11:29 AM IST The issue received bids for 87,78,24,600 shares against the total issue size of 6,77,46,400 shares. The institutional investor's category witnessed a subscription of 10.61 times while that of non-institutional investors saw 15.77 times subscription. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply