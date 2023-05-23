MHADA lottery for 4,083 flats — check dates, locations and how to apply

The application process has started on the official websites of Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the draw of the lottery is expected to take place next month. The entire process will be done online.

The application process for the sale of 4,083 flats of the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has begun on its official website through the authority’s computerised lottery system. The revamped Version 2.0 of the computerised lottery system uses the latest technology to ensure transparency. The computerised process is aimed to make the application process easy and secure for buyers.

The entire process of allotment will be done online, starting from the registration to the submission of documents, online lottery distribution, and payment for the flat.

The MHADA has appealed to the buyers to remain cautious of the fraudsters and only refer to MHADA’s official lottery portal, which is available on www.housing.mhada.gov.in and on www.mhada.gov.in.

The draw of the lottery is expected to take place next month and the winning applicants will have to pay the remaining sum and show up at the MHADA office to take ownership of the flat.

Available homes and price MHADA lottery

About 93 percent of the homes put on sale are for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower income group (LIG). The rest of the flats are available for the middle income group (MIG) and high income groups (HIG).

Out of the total 4,083 flats, about 2,790 flats are for the EWS, 1,034 are for LIGs, 139 for MIGs and 120 flats are for HIGs.

The price of the flats will range from Rs 34 lakh to Rs 4 crore depending on the size and location, according to a News18 report.

Here’s how to apply for the MHADA lottery

Step 1: All applicants must register on the official website portal of the MHADA.

Step 2: Create a username and password to login to the portal to start the application process.

Step 3: Proceed to select the ‘lottery and scheme,’ as per your preference

Step 4: Make the required online payment for the lottery registration through the available payment options. The lottery registration fee will depend on the applicant’s income group.

Important Dates

The application process will be live till June 26, 6 pm. All applicants must make the online payment through their debit or credit cards.

The deadline to make payments via RTGS or NEFT is till June 28 during normal hours.

On July 4 the draft link for applicants will be provided.

Applicants will be allowed to raise objections till July 7.

The final list of applicants will be released on July 12.

The lottery will be conducted on July 18 at the RangSharda Auditorium, Bandra West.

List of documents required

All applicants are required to submit their Aadhar card, PAN card and residence proof to apply for the MHADA lottery.

Other required documents include the applicant’s birth certificate, domicile certificate of Maharashtra, bank account details, eligible driving licence, school leaving certificate, passport, and voter ID card.

MHADA Lottery 2023 Mumbai locations

The flats, numbering 4,083, are available in Pahari.

Goregaon West.

Mahavir Nagar - Kandivali West.

Old Magathane - Borivali East.

Gavanpada - Mulund East.

PMGP Mankhurd.

Malvani - Malad West.

Unnat Nagar - Goregaon West.

Juhu.

Andheri West.

Wadala West.

Tardeo, Lower Parel.

Shimpoli - Kandivali West and Tunga – Powai.

Andheri East.

Antop Hill.

Kannamwar Nagar.

Lokmanya Nagar – Dadar.

Antop Hill – Wadala.

Siddharth Nagar - Goregaon West.

Tilak Nagar – Chembur.

Chandivali – Powai.

Gaikwad Nagar – Malad.

Pratiksha Nagar – Sion.

D N Nagar – Andheri West.

Pant Nagar – Ghatkopar.

Charkop - Kandivali West.

Shahkar Nagar – Chembur.

Byculla.