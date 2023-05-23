MHADA lottery for 4,083 flats — check dates, locations and how to apply

The application process has started on the official websites of Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the draw of the lottery is expected to take place next month. The entire process will be done online.
The entire process of allotment will be done online, starting from the registration to the submission of documents, online lottery distribution, and payment for the flat.
The MHADA has appealed to the buyers to remain cautious of the fraudsters and only refer to MHADA’s official lottery portal, which is available on www.housing.mhada.gov.in and on www.mhada.gov.in.
The draw of the lottery is expected to take place next month and the winning applicants will have to pay the remaining sum and show up at the MHADA office to take ownership of the flat.
About 93 percent of the homes put on sale are for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower income group (LIG). The rest of the flats are available for the middle income group (MIG) and high income groups (HIG).
Out of the total 4,083 flats, about 2,790 flats are for the EWS, 1,034 are for LIGs, 139 for MIGs and 120 flats are for HIGs.
The price of the flats will range from Rs 34 lakh to Rs 4 crore depending on the size and location, according to a News18 report.
Step 1: All applicants must register on the official website portal of the MHADA.
Step 2: Create a username and password to login to the portal to start the application process.
Step 3: Proceed to select the ‘lottery and scheme,’ as per your preference
Step 4: Make the required online payment for the lottery registration through the available payment options. The lottery registration fee will depend on the applicant’s income group.
The flats, numbering 4,083, are available in Pahari.
