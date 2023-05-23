English
MHADA lottery for 4,083 flats — check dates, locations and how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 6:22:45 PM IST (Published)

The application process has started on the official websites of Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the draw of the lottery is expected to take place next month. The entire process will be done online.

The application process for the sale of 4,083 flats of the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has begun on its official website through the authority’s computerised lottery system. The revamped Version 2.0 of the computerised lottery system uses the latest technology to ensure transparency. The computerised process is aimed to make the application process easy and secure for buyers.

The entire process of allotment will be done online, starting from the registration to the submission of documents, online lottery distribution, and payment for the flat.


The MHADA has appealed to the buyers to remain cautious of the fraudsters and only refer to MHADA’s official lottery portal, which is available on www.housing.mhada.gov.in and on www.mhada.gov.in.

