MHADA lottery for 4,083 flats — check dates, locations and how to apply

The application process for the sale of 4,083 flats of the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has begun on its official website through the authority’s computerised lottery system. The revamped Version 2.0 of the computerised lottery system uses the latest technology to ensure transparency. The computerised process is aimed to make the application process easy and secure for buyers.

