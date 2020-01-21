#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
MCA detects scam worth Rs 700 crore in Unitech, says report

Updated : January 21, 2020 12:47 PM IST

The ministry has discovered that the troubled real estate firm siphoned off huge amounts of money to various shell companies.
The firm’s promoters Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra are currently lodged in Tihar jail for allegedly siphoning off homebuyers' money.

