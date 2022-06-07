Max Group will build apartments on Noida Expressway Sector 128

Max Estates Limited is all set to foray into the residential segment after almost five years of working in the commercial real estate sector since its establishment in 2016.

Max Ventures & Industries, one of the three listed companies of the $4-billion Max Group, on Monday said the real estate arm of the company would acquire 100 percent equity in Accord Hotels and Resorts for Rs 306 crores.

The acquisition will enable Max Estates to develop a mixed-use residential community at a 10-acre land parcel located in Sector 128, Noida, which Accord owns and is paid for.

The project will have an estimated saleable area of 1 mn sq ft and is planned to be developed in multiple phases. The total sales potential is estimated to be over Rs 1,300 crores. Max plans to cater to the premium end of the residential market.

The group said the first phase is planned to be launched in the first half of the next calendar year and is expected to be delivered within three years of launch.

The Delhi-based unlisted private company, Accord Hotels and Resorts, has been in the business for 16 years. The company has a portfolio of luxury hotels spanning across three cities.