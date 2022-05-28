The questions home buyers should ask before buying a property but they don't

For the past one week, hundreds of people have been gathering at Sector 68 in Gurugram to protest at the site of a housing project – the licence of which has now been cancelled.

An angry Anusha Rathee, an allottee, said that the authorities were unable to implement the government's housing-for-all promise and developers were using this laxity to their advantage. "I have put in my hard-earned money in this so-called affordable housing project only to realise that the developer has duped not just me but hundreds of others,” Rathee said.

Over 1,000 homebuyers in Gurugram's Sector 68 have been blackballed after the directorate of town and country planning (DTCP) revoked Mahira Home's (by Mahira Infratech) licence and filed an FIR (first information report) against the developer earlier this month for allegedly submitting fake documents and fabricating bank guarantees.

Other than this, Mahira Infratech's projects in sectors 103, 104, 95, and 63-A are all under investigation. The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory (HRERA) issued a notice to freeze all accounts of the developer on May 20.

Buyers beware

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman – ANAROCK Group – a leading real estate services company said that the onus of verifying the antecedents and overall viability of a developer and his project rests on the buyers.

“RERA protects buyers as never before, even in the case of under-construction homes. That said, the provision of Caveat Emptor – buyer beware - will always apply in the Indian housing sector,” he said.

A couple that invested in the Supertech Emerald Court Project, Noida, said even with bigger names like Supertech, Ajnara, or Sikka Group, one cannot be too careful with the precautions to take before investing.

The Supreme Court in August 2021 had ordered the demolition of the Supertech project in Noida for violation of building norms in collusion with NOIDA (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) officials, holding that illegal construction will be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

Spare a thought before parking money

“We never cross-checked the credibility of the builder. The name was enough for us to invest our money into it. In hindsight, we should have asked for enough evidence to prove that they will be able to deliver the project,” said the couple.

“Everyone I asked said Mahira is an affordable project. With my salary and the amount of loan that I had to pick up, I was happy to think I can have my own place,” said Archit (second name withheld).

“Two of my friends had invested in another affordable housing project in Gurugram. It felt like a race to have a house before others. For me, the project on paper seemed so appealing, I never bothered to ask about the future plans of the developer, about their past and present projects and what would happen to my money if they fail to deliver,” he said.

According to ANAROCK’s Santhosh Kumar, buyers should only trust reputed developers whose projects are registered under the state’s RERA and have an impeccable track record for time-bound project completion and adherence to the final project plans.

When in doubt, check RERA

“This is especially important in cities and areas where there is a lot of under-construction supply in the market. The state RERA site will provide all the information about a developer’s track record,” he added.

Another way to decipher a builder’s standing is to check if any reputed banks are on board to offer home loans. Banks do considerable due diligence before associating themselves with a builder.

“If in doubt about the developer’s reputation, intentions or capabilities, choose only ready-to-move-in properties and ensure that all legal documentation is in place. Use the services of a good lawyer with experience in property matters to verify the paperwork,” said Kumar.

Do not consider projects that do not have a RERA registration number, and in the case of under-construction projects, look for at least 40-50 percent completion of the project as well as ongoing construction activity. Regular visits to the site, either in person or via a property consultant are a must, he added.