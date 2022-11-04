Mahindra Lifespaces Q2 bookings better than expected: CEO Arvind Subramanian

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces, focussed on the positives of the Q2 performance, which however paled against a sterling Q1. Quarter two is a seasonally weak one for real estate companies, he explained.

Mahindra Lifespaces posted a decent performance versus last year, and the first quarter has been a standout one. However, the company did warn that the strike rate may be unsustainable. The sales in the second quarter nearly halved and the company has also seen fewer launches.

Speaking CNBC-TV18, Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces, said second quarter bookings have been better than expected. He said, “We have ended the second quarter at a strong run rate on both the residential and industrial businesses.”

He added that quarter two is a seasonally weak quarter for real estate companies. Subramanian said, “We had two very strong new launches in quarter one that created the high base that you mentioned. But also, quarter two is seasonally a weak quarter for real estate, particularly Mumbai real estate, because of the monsoon and month of Pitru Paksha, which is an inauspicious period for many customers to buy new apartments.” But despite that, doing Rs 400-crore residential sales in the second quarter has delivered a solid first half and a platform for growth into the second half, he said.

On new launches, Subramanian said, “Of the Rs 399 crore, roughly Rs 135 crore was a new launch in Pune. So about 35 percent of the quarterly sales has been new launches. The rest has been very solid sustenance sales across the portfolio.”

The company has been able to take significant price hikes in quarter two. He said, “We have also been able to take very significant price hikes in quarter two itself. Despite it being, as I said, a seasonally weak quarter, in many of our projects that have been performing well, we have taken price hikes as high as 8-10 percent within the quarter itself.”

Subramanian added, “We will continue to maintain the discipline of roughly 1.5 percent per quarter price rise and that is kind of a secular price rise we do every quarter. Depending on which projects perform better, we try and increase the price realisation.”

Speaking about launches for the second half, he said, “As I had said, in the first quarter we had some very strong new launches. We do have a good pipeline of new launches for the second half of the year. We are bringing forward the second phase of Mahindra Eden in Bangalore. As you will recall, this is India's first net-zero energy project which we had launched in Bangalore in the first quarter. The response was fantastic.”

On Mumbai redevelopment work, Subramanian said, “The redevelopment decision process tends to be a winding road. Understandably, there are lots of members who need to weigh in on the decision. We are in very advanced conversations with three societies and hope that in the second half of this year, at least one or two of those will convert into definitive documents.”