MahaRERA may suspend registration of over 500 projects for non-compliance

According to the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, more than 500 projects registered in January 2023 have not uploaded quarterly progress reports

In a first, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) may temporarily suspend registrations of more than 500 real estate development projects registered in the state in January 2023, that have not uploaded the quarterly progress reports (QPR).

According to MahaRERA, these 500-plus projects, among the 750 that were registered in January in Maharashtra, have not uploaded their QPRs three months after registration. Owing to this, warning notices will be issued to these projects, most of which are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

What happens to the homebuyers?

Once project registrations are put under suspension, the developer cannot market, advertise, or sell apartments in the project until the suspension order is revoked.