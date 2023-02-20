Maharashtra real estate watchdog issues show-cause notices to 313 projects for shortcomings

According to an official statement, the watchdog engaged a reputable audit firm as part of its directive to scrutinise projects at a detailed level, and the show-cause notices were dispatched to projects that the firm identified as problematic.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority on Monday sent show-cause notices to 313 major projects in the state, after an external auditor's report identified several shortcomings.

The regulator noted that the total expenditure claimed to be incurred by a developer were not reflected on the ground. As examples of the flaws, it informed that there are instances when a developer had claimed 75 percent of the projected spending is done but the project was only 50 percent complete.

The statement continued, "Similarly, there are instances where the targeted date of completion is less than six months away, but the work is less than half complete." It also stated that the audit took into account statutory progress reports filed with Maharera, developer ratings, and information from bankruptcy courts.

According to the Maharera statement, professionals with knowledge of banks and the income tax recovery division have been instructed to investigate by going to such projects.

If a developer does not cooperate , the report from the investigator will be considered final, and action will be initiated, the statement warned .