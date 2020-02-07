Real Estate
Maharashtra govt mulls allowing FDI into housing sector: Jitendra Awhad
Updated : February 07, 2020 10:06 AM IST
The Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad exuded confidence that the government will sign at least one such agreement in the next three months.
The minister said the government is considering to seek 15 percent to 20 percent equity in case any foreign firm approaches the government willing to invest 100 percent in any project.
Awhad also said that the Prince of Dubai will visit Mumbai next week or within a fortnight and the government will try to bring investment from there to the Maharashtra capital.