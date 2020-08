In an effort to boost the sagging real estate market due to coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government today decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on flats from 5 percent to 2 percent till December 31.

Stamp duty on flats will be 3 percent between January 1 and March 31, the state government said in a statement. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting today.

The government said that the reduction on stamp duty to boost real estate sales.

Currently, Maharashtra charges stamp duty of 5 percent in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik. In other cities, the rate is 6 percent.

Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head (India) JLL, said nearly 50 percent drop in stamp duty is a welcome move.

“The phased reduction in the stamp duty rates from the present 5% in Mumbai and Pune to 2% (until December 2020) and 3% (January - March 2021) is a much-awaited measure from the Government of Maharashtra as the residential real estate markets in these top two cities are reeling under pressure.”

“The rest of Maharashtra will also benefit from reduction in stamp duty. Undoubtedly, this will augur well for prospective home buyers as it is expected to result in direct financial savings for them. It will act as an attractive incentive towards fastening the time taken for several deal closures in the current market environment.”