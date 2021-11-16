Macrotech Developers raises Rs 4,000 cr from institutional investors

Real estate company Macrotech Developers has reportedly raised Rs 4,000 crore from the institutional investors. According to a PTI report, the company launched the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on Monday to raise funds and the issue closed on the same day.

After the Rs 4,000 crore QIP issue, the promoters’ shareholding will come down to 82.5 percent. Macrotech Developers, which markets its properties under 'Lodha' brand, got listed on the stock exchanges by raising Rs 2,500 through initial public offer (IPO) in April this year. The company has two-and-a-half years to meet the requirement of minimum 25 percent public shareholding.

As per the guidance, the company will reduce its debt from current Rs 12,500 crore to nearly Rs 10,000 crore by end of this fiscal year. The realtor reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 223.36 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, as compared to a net loss of Rs 362.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 2,201.66 crore in the quarter-ending September in this financial year from Rs 988.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Macrotech Developers, earlier named as Lodha Developers, had also made a foray into the London market in 2013.

The company sold properties worth Rs 3,000 crore during April-September and looks to double its sales bookings in the second half to reach the Rs 9,000 crore target this fiscal year. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 5,970 crore during the last fiscal year.

Macrotech Developers' stock price surged over 6 percent to Rs 1,362.95 on the NSE.

-With agency inputs