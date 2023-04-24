English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homereal estate NewsMacrotech Developers expects real estate prices to go up by 6% this fiscal year

Macrotech Developers expects real estate prices to go up by 6% this fiscal year

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   Apr 24, 2023 12:35 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Macrotech Developers has shared its expectations for FY24, which include a price growth that matches wage growth, volume growth, consolidation in the industry, debt reduction, and a repatriation from the UK.

real estate | Apr 24, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Macrotech Developers is expecting a price growth of 6-7 percent in the current financial year (FY24). This price growth is expected to be below wage growth, indicating that the company is aiming for affordable prices that match the purchasing power of the buyers.

Recommended Articles

View All
New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices

Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices

Apr 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy

Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy

Apr 22, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


While sharing the expectations for the upcoming financial year, Abhishek Lodha, the MD and CEO of the company said, “Our growth forecast for fiscal 24 comprises of a price growth, we like our price growth to be below wage growth so that affordability keeps getting better. So we are looking at a 6-7 percent price growth and the balance 13-14 percent coming from volume growth.”
Furthermore, Macrotech Developers is expecting a volume growth of 13-14 percent in FY24. This volume growth is a positive indicator for the company's sales and revenue, and it shows that the demand for real estate is increasing in India.
Abhishek Lodha also mentioned that there is more consolidation in the industry.
Also Read | Macrotech Developers adds 12 land parcels in FY23 to build new projects with Rs 20k cr revenue potential
Moreover, Macrotech Developers is committed to reducing its debt from current levels. The company has been working on reducing its debt for the past few years and plans to continue doing so in the future. This move will not only improve the company's financial health but also help it to achieve its growth targets.
Macrotech Developers is expecting a repatriation of Rs 550 crore from the UK this year.
“On the UK front, we repatriated about Rs 550 crore from the UK last year and the balance of about Rs 550 crore will get repatriated this year and with that all our investments in the UK will come to an end,” he said.
Also Read | Nifty Realty rally continues.... zooms 17% in last 11 sessions
This repatriation is a significant boost for the company's finances and will help it to invest in new projects and expand its operations further.
The stock has gained more than 10 percent over the past month.
Also Read | Oberoi Realty reports strong operational updates, booking value rises more than six times
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
First Published: Apr 24, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X