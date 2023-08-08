Luxury home average price up 24% in top 7 cities since 2018 vs 15% rise in affordable housing cost: ANAROCK

3 Min Read
Among the top 7 cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest jump of 42 percent in the average price of luxury homes in this period – from around 7,450/square feet in 2018 to around Rs 10,580 per square feet in the first half of 2023.
The luxury homes have recorded the highest average price appreciation of 24 percent in the last five years in top 7 cities across different budget segments, ANAROCK Research data said. Prices of luxury homes in the top 7 cities in 2018 averaged out at approximately Rs 12,400 per square feet and at this point in 2023, have increased to approximately Rs 15,350 per square feet, the report said.
Among the top 7 cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest jump of 42 percent in the average price of luxury homes in this period – from around 7,450/square feet in 2018 to around Rs 10,580 per square feet in the first half of 2023. Bengaluru and MMR recorded the second-highest average price hike in this budget segment at 27 percent each, ANAROCK said.
In Bengaluru, the average price of luxury homes in 2018 stood at Rs 10,210 per square feet – as on date, it has risen to Rs 12,970 per square feet. In MMR, the average price in the Rs 1.5 crore category back in 2018 was Rs 23,119 per square feet while currently it is Rs 29,260 per square feet.
Affordable homes priced less than Rs 40 lakh notched up a more modest 15 percent price appreciation in the same period. The average price in this category across the top 7 cities was Rs 3,750 per square feet in 2018. Currently, it averages out at Rs 4,310 per square feet, ANAROCK said.
At 19 percent, NCR saw the highest average price jump in this category – from Rs 3,120 per square feet in 2018 to Rs 3,700 per square feet in first half of 2023. Budget homes in Hyderabad saw the second-best price appreciation of 16 percent in this period – from Rs 3,460 per square feet in 2018 to Rs 4,000 per square feet in first half of 2023.
|Avg. Price Appreciation in Top 7 Cities (INR/sq.ft.) - 2018 Vs 2023
|Year
|Affordable (<Rs 40 Lakh)
|Mid & Premium (Rs 40 lakh - INR 1.5 Cr)
|Luxury (> Rs 1.5 Cr)
|2018
|3,750
|6,050
|12,400
|2023
|4,310
|7,120
|15,350
Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group, says, "Extremely robust sales ably supported by good supply pipeline have resulted in luxury homes witnessing the most significant price appreciation. Considering the relative price stagnation in this segment in earlier years, a 24 percent increase over the last five years is notable. In the pre-pandemic period in 2019, sales in this segment were anything but stellar and this reflected in non-existent or negligible price growth."
Contrastingly, the affordable segment - which was on a high before Covid-19 - saw compromised sales that also reflected in its average price growth.
|Avg. Price Appreciation (%) across Budget Categories - 2018 Vs 2023
|City
|Affordable (<Rs 40 Lakh)
|Mid & Premium (Rs 40 lakh - Rs 1.5 Cr)
|Luxury (> Rs 1.5 Cr)
|NCR
|19%
|17%
|22%
|Kolkata
|14%
|17%
|12%
|MMR
|15%
|17%
|27%
|Pune
|12%
|15%
|19%
|Hyderabad
|16%
|23%
|42%
|Chennai
|15%
|16%
|15%
|Bangalore
|13%
|20%
|27%
|PAN INDIA
|15%
|18%
|24%
(Source: ANAROCK Research)
Current city-wise price trends across Budget segments
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Aug 8, 2023 1:44 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt
Aug 8, 2023 IST6 Min Read
CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?
Aug 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
50th Anniversary of hip-hop | The resonating evolution of rap music and its culture in India
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read