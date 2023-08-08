Luxury homes appreciate 24% in average price in top 7 cities since 2018, affordable housing sees 15% rise: ANAROCK

Among the top 7 cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest jump of 42 percent in the average price of luxury homes in this period – from around 7,450/square feet in 2018 to around Rs 10,580 per square feet in the first half of 2023.

The luxury homes have recorded the highest average price appreciation of 24 percent in the last five years in top 7 cities across different budget segments, ANAROCK Research data said. Prices of luxury homes in the top 7 cities in 2018 averaged out at approximately Rs 12,400 per square feet and at this point in 2023, have increased to approximately Rs 15,350 per square feet, the report said.

Among the top 7 cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest jump of 42 percent in the average price of luxury homes in this period – from around 7,450/square feet in 2018 to around Rs 10,580 per square feet in the first half of 2023. Bengaluru and MMR recorded the second-highest average price hike in this budget segment at 27 percent each, ANAROCK said.

In Bengaluru, the average price of luxury homes in 2018 stood at Rs 10,210 per square feet – as on date, it has risen to Rs 12,970 per square feet. In MMR, the average price in the Rs 1.5 crore category back in 2018 was Rs 23,119 per square feet while currently it is Rs 29,260 per square feet.

Affordable homes priced less than Rs 40 lakh notched up a more modest 15 percent price appreciation in the same period. The average price in this category across the top 7 cities was Rs 3,750 per square feet in 2018. Currently, it averages out at Rs 4,310 per square feet, ANAROCK said.

At 19 percent, NCR saw the highest average price jump in this category – from Rs 3,120 per square feet in 2018 to Rs 3,700 per square feet in first half of 2023. Budget homes in Hyderabad saw the second-best price appreciation of 16 percent in this period – from Rs 3,460 per square feet in 2018 to Rs 4,000 per square feet in first half of 2023.

Avg. Price Appreciation in Top 7 Cities (INR/sq.ft.) - 2018 Vs 2023 Year Affordable (<Rs 40 Lakh) Mid & Premium (Rs 40 lakh - INR 1.5 Cr) Luxury (> Rs 1.5 Cr) 2018 3,750 6,050 12,400 2023 4,310 7,120 15,350

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group, says, "Extremely robust sales ably supported by good supply pipeline have resulted in luxury homes witnessing the most significant price appreciation. Considering the relative price stagnation in this segment in earlier years, a 24 percent increase over the last five years is notable. In the pre-pandemic period in 2019, sales in this segment were anything but stellar and this reflected in non-existent or negligible price growth."

Contrastingly, the affordable segment - which was on a high before Covid-19 - saw compromised sales that also reflected in its average price growth.

Avg. Price Appreciation (%) across Budget Categories - 2018 Vs 2023 City Affordable (<Rs 40 Lakh) Mid & Premium (Rs 40 lakh - Rs 1.5 Cr) Luxury (> Rs 1.5 Cr) NCR 19% 17% 22% Kolkata 14% 17% 12% MMR 15% 17% 27% Pune 12% 15% 19% Hyderabad 16% 23% 42% Chennai 15% 16% 15% Bangalore 13% 20% 27% PAN INDIA 15% 18% 24%

(Source: ANAROCK Research)

Current city-wise price trends across Budget segments

MMR currently has the highest average price across all housing categories among the top 7 cities. The average price for homes priced > Rs 1.5 crore currently stands at approximately Rs 29,260/square feet. In the affordable segment, it is approximately Rs 5,630/square feet, and the mid and premium segment together stand at Rs 12,022 per square feet.

Chennai has the second-highest average luxury housing price, currently at around Rs 15,250/square feet; mid and affordable housing clock in at around Rs 6,450/square feet and Rs 4,400/square feet., respectively.