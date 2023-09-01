Lodha says Sept quarter is seasonally weak in Mumbai but this year it may be different, here’s why

Indian real estate company Lodha or Macrotech Developers has been witnessing growth across all segments — affordable, aspirational, premium, and luxury — and expects it to sustain, chief sales officer Prashant Bindal said on September 1.

The real estate industry has seen structural changes in the last 10 quarters, with every month of every year turning out to be the best ever, according to Bindal.

(Structural change refers to dramatic shifts in the way a country, industry, or market operates, usually brought on by major economic developments. It is often sparked by technological innovation, new economic developments, global shifts in the pools of capital and labour, changes in resource availability, changes in supply and demand of resources, and changes in the political landscape, Investopedia explains.)

Reflecting on home sales in Mumbai, Bindal said, the affordable segment is up to Rs 1 crore, the aspirational segment is from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore and the premium is from Rs 3 crore to Rs 15 crore while the luxury segment is Rs 15 crore and above.

“In all those segments the growth is almost similar. It has been led more by the aspirational segment. It is the continuation of what we have seen in the last three odd years or 10 quarters. We believe it will continue because the growth is more structural when it happens across geographies, and across price segments barring the Rs 50 lakh and below segment,” he told CNBC-TV18.

In fact, Bindal said, quarter two is generally the worst one for Mumbai because of rains. The city usually sees 40 percent home sales in the first half of the year and 60 percent in the second half but the way things are going it is becoming more and more consistent, he said.

Lodha's chief sales officer believes quarter two is becoming equal to quarter one, which is something unheard of historically.

He added that as a stated policy, the firm takes price increases twice in a year — in April and post Diwali. “We took the price increase in the month of April. If we are growing at almost 20 odd percent, so 5 percent of that is driven by the price increase,” he added.

Bindal’s remarks come at a time when the number of housing units registered in Mumbai in August 2023 increased 7 percent month-on-month and 27 percent on a yearly basis to 10,902.