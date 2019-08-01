#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Business

Lodha Group's bond yield spikes 71% in Hong Kong market. Here's what the company has to say

Updated : August 01, 2019 07:05 PM IST

The real estate firm admitted that it is facing challenges and is hit by the liquidity crunch in the sector.
Lodha Group's bond yield spikes 71% in Hong Kong market. Here's what the company has to say
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

In pictures: Brokerages are betting on these 7 stocks to return up to 81% post Q1 results

In pictures: Brokerages are betting on these 7 stocks to return up to 81% post Q1 results

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV