Real Estate
Lodha Group reports 30% YoY sales growth in Q3FY20
Updated : January 10, 2020 11:54 AM IST
Lodha Group said it saw strong success in its newly launched brand, Crown, focused on affordable housing
Despite economic slowdown, the developer was seeing strong sales in our luxury developments in Walkeshwar and Altamount Road, said Abhishek Lodha.
According to Anarock 2019 annual report, MMR recorded the highest annual increase in sales at 22 percent, led by focus on affordable housing.
