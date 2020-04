One question that many small startups have grappled with even before COVID-19 forced everyone back into their homes is: do you work from a co-working space or pick the good old conventional office? Getting back to work in a post-COVID world could pose that question all over again. While your decision is bound to be made on the basis of safety parameters at either office type, money — and how much of it you save by way of rent — is another factor in deciding.

Rental Edge

It doesn’t take a pandemic to tell you that co-working spaces currently hold the edge when it comes to cost-effectiveness. “Co-working is likely to see subdued demand over the next few quarters, but will also see the fastest revival,” says Ashutosh Limaye, Director and Head (Consulting), Anarock, “As pandemic pressures ease out and many businesses look to restart, co-working spaces are the most cost effective and offer flexibility in time period of rental agreements.”

Ashutosh’s points make complete sense even outside the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic. After all, co-working spaces can be rented on a monthly, daily and hourly basis. After some number-crunching by Anarock, here’s how rents stack up between top-grade co-working spaces and conventional workplaces in central business district (CBD) and secondary business district (SBD) locations, in major Indian metropolises.

How do cities stack up in rentals?

While rentals in South Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex range from Rs 18,000 to 27,000 per desk for co-working spaces, it goes up to Rs 24,500 to 30,000 per desk for conventional offices. Rent in SBD markets range from Rs 12,000 to 18,000 per desk for co-working spaces and Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 per desk for conventional offices. Co-working is the winner.

In New Delhi, co-working spaces in Connaught Place range from Rs 13,000 to Rs 19,000 per desk, while a conventional office space in the same location could put you behind Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 per desk. The disparity is starker in Delhi’s SBD, where co-working spaces come at rents ranging from Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per desk, while conventional offices are priced at Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per desk.

On Bengaluru’s M G Road, Millers Road, Vittal Mallya Road and Residency Road, rents lie between Rs 7,000 and 15,000 per desk for co-working spaces and between Rs 10,000 and 18,000 per desk in conventional offices. In Koramangala, rents fall to Rs 3,600 to Rs 8,000 per desk while conventional offices start at Rs 6,500 and go up to Rs 15,000 per desk.

Chennai’s iconic Mount Road could see co-working space rentals lie between Rs 5,700 and Rs 13,300 per desk, while commercial offices are priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000 per desk. Secondary markets like T Nagar and Alwarpet see their co-working spaces demand rent of Rs 5,400 and 8,600 per desk in contrast to conventional spaces demanding Rs 7,500 and Rs 10,000 per desk.

Average monthly rentals for Hyderabad’s co-working spaces in Gachibowli, Madhapur, Manikonda, Kondapur are between Rs 4,750 and 7,650 per desk, conventional offices lie between Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000 per desk. Smaller commercial areas see co-working rents range from between Rs 3,600 and Rs 6000 per desk, while conventional offices are similarly priced at Rs 3,500 to Rs 7,000 per desk.

Don’t write off conventional office-space real estate

While indications are rife that smaller, leaner companies may prefer working from more flexible co-working spaces as opposed to conventional office spaces, the latter could bounce back hard, in the recovery phase of COVID-19.

A Savills India report has said that while a fall in stock, absorption and rentals can be expected through 2020, the next year could see this recovery spike on the back of new stock, and developers’ belief that work-from-home isn’t exactly a viable solution for all companies.

“Most industries have functions which require high level of centralized supervision and data security, which are only available in a formal office setting,” said Limaye, “As is becoming evident in this trial by fire, video-conferencing too has distinct limitations. Hence, most employees depend on infrastructure in offices to work efficiently.”