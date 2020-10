In September last year, when FM Nirmala Sitharaman came up with a Rs 10,000 crore fund to kick-start stalled residential projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector by providing last-mile funding, it was an effort to give fresh impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Housing For All By 2022" promise; but latest data suggests that the scheme is witnessed a slow start.

An RTI filed by CNBC-TV18 shows that as of September 28, 2020, just Rs 164.3 crore was disbursed under the Alternate Investment Fund (AIF). That's barely 2 percent of the Rs 10,530 crore raised by the fund in its first closure as of December last year. This disbursement relates to eight projects comprising 4,649 housing units, on which construction activity which was stalled has now restarted.

The total sanctioned amount for these eight projects is Rs 1,230 crore. Even that amount works out to around 11.68 percent of the money available in the AIF. The sanctioned amount will be disbursed over a one to three year window in several tranches, calibrated to progress in construction.

SBI Capital Ventures, which manages AIF, said in the RTI reply that Rs 122 crore had been additionally sanctioned for imminent disbursal towards two projects, together comprising 710 housing units. Even when these imminent disbursals are be added to the total sanctioned amounts, Rs 1,352 crore is the total amount sanctioned, which is still 12.83 percent of the fund.

So in the 9 months that the fund has been operational (from December 2019, when the first round was closed), projects comprising 5,967 housing units have been recalled to life. This is a far cry from the 4.58 lakh housing units that the FM was confident of reviving when the AIF was announced.

The main reason for the poor movement, according to SBI Capital Ventures, is the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown. The RTI reply said, "Movement from preliminary committee approval to disbursement has been delayed due to COVID-19 and lockdown linked delays in 5 out of 9 operational months."

But this is just one of four reasons being put forward. Another, is the expiry of essential statutory approvals to undertake construction (which include Environment Clearances and go-aheads from RERA). One can hope that projects that have taken off so far will not face such delays, because the Ministry of Environment has issued a circular saying any environmental clearances for any project funded by SWAMIH (that’s the scheme under which the AIF for last-mile funding for affordable housing operates) which expire during the year, will automatically get extended up to March 31, 2021.

The other reasons put forth by SBI Capital Ventures include delays arising from procedures for firms to convert from LLPs or partnerships to companies, and lender-related issues like negotiations of terms, and holdups in issuance of No Objection Certificates.

So in the 4 months that were lockdown-free, the AIF’s Investment Committee has granted approvals to 119 deals aggregating Rs 11,795 crores, comprising 78,459 units. 88 of these approvals are preliminary in nature, involve 54,869 residential units, and aggregate a deal size of Rs 7,774 crores.

So only 31 proposals worth Rs 4,021 crores and involving 23,590 units have received final approvals. 4 of these deals amounting to Rs 207 crore received final approvals only on September 26, when the Investment Committee met for the 24th time.

Assuming all the proposals in question receive final approvals, and disbursement takes place, we’re talking 78,459 housing units – but that’s still just 17% of the 4.58 lakh housing units the government had targeted for revival.

There may be another little bump in the road. The 119 projects have a combined deal value of Rs 11,795 crores, which is more than the Rs 10,530 crores available currently. This means the AIF will have to soon go in for another round of fund-raising to infuse more money into the fund, meaning it will be time for the government to cough up more of the money it has committed to the fund.