Listed real estate players beat slowdown, see housing sales worth Rs 22,800 crore in FY19

Updated : November 05, 2019 02:58 PM IST

ANAROCK research reveals that these companies together sold approx. 44 mn sq. ft. of housing in FY 2019 as against approx. 17 mn sq. ft. in FY 17.
The ongoing issue of stalled and delayed housing projects drives homebuyers to listed real estate developers to mitigate risks.
With more and more listed developers venturing into lower budget segments, the housing market's demand-supply gap has narrowed significantly.
