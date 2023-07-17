Listed developers see debt cost shrink up to 9% in current fiscal: Anarock 

The net debt of top 8 listed developers remains stable at approximately Rs 230 billion in FY23 in comparison to FY22, but is 43 percent down compared to FY19, as per the analysis.

In what could cheer the reality index and reflects upon the health of real estate companies, ANAROCK's analysis said that the cost of debt of listed developers has shrunk to 9 percent in FY23 from 10.3 percent in FY20. Also, the average cost of debt witnessed yearly increase (7.96 percent in FY22) but remained lower than the pre-pandemic levels due to rising repo rates.

The analysis further added that the net debt of top 8 listed developers remains stable at approximately Rs 230 billion in FY23 in comparison to FY22, but is 43 percent down compared to FY19.

On the revenue side, Listed developer’s revenue collectively has grown by 7 percent on yearly basis – from approximately Rs 281 billion in FY22 to over Rs 301 billion in FY23; but it is yet to come back to pre-pandemic levels of FY20 (Rs 329 billion).

Meanwhile, listed players' sales share has grown from 6 percent in FY17 to 15 percent in FY23 and Sales by listed players grew from 57 million Sq. ft in FY 22 to 68 million Sq. ft in FY 23 - annual growth of 19 percent.

The prime reason behind such favourable trends being the unprecedented demand for housing across the country.

The analysis is based on the financials declared by the top 8 developers engaged in the development of residential real estate.

As per ANAROCK Research, the net debt of top 8 listed developers has reduced from Rs 405 billion in FY20 to over Rs 230 billion in FY23 – recording a decline of 43 percent in the period. On yearly basis, the net debt of developers has remained almost stable in FY 23 as compared to the year ago period.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, on these top trends said, "This decline in net debt is essentially because of boosted sales and revenues. These developers’ sales volumes have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are headed for a new peak. With improved cash flows over the last few years, their debt has reduced significantly. Interestingly, the widening gap between the gross and the net debt also indicates a comfortable financial position for these players. For instance, the difference between the gross and net debt of the developers was approximately Rs 74 billion in FY20 which has widened to almost Rs 152 billion in FY23."

ANAROCK also shared that the periodic interest rate hikes since April 2022 have led to a marginal rise in the cost of debt, which could lead to some worries.

Though it remains lower than the pre-pandemic levels of FY20.

"The findings once again vouchsafe the increasing confidence of most homebuyers in projects by these developers, who have entered the new fiscal with stronger and healthier books and values," said Puri. "Also, while the top 8 listed developers are on solid financial ground, large unlisted players are also displaying a similar trend."

The market share of large unlisted companies such as ATS Green, GM Infinite, Myhome, Piramal, Runwal, Signature Global, Shapoorji Pallonji, Wadhwa Group, Provident Housing, Goel Ganga, and Casa Grande, among others. Cumulatively, the market share of large developers, both listed and unlisted, has nearly doubled - from 17 percent in FY17 to 36 percent in FY23.

Overall, as per ANAROCK Research, the last fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023) recorded sales of approximately 3.65 lakh units across the top 7 cities - the highest in the last 5 years. The first quarter of the current fiscal (April to June 2023) saw approximately 1.14 lakh units sold in these cities - the highest-ever quarterly sales recorded.