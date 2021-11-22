Listed developers see 57% spike in revenues this fiscal, sell more space than pre-covid period

While 2021 has seen developers reap the dividends of a post-pandemic sales spike in Indian real estate, nine listed builders have seen their sales revenue grow by 57 percent in the first half of FY 22. In what must also validate post-COVID recovery in Indian real estate, the total residential space sold in H1 FY22 has exceeded the total residential area sold in the pre-COVID period of H1 FY20.

Data from property consultant Anarock indicates that between April and September 2021 (H1 FY22), India’s top-9 listed developers clocked Rs 14,882.5 crore in sales revenue compared to Rs 9,482.9 crore in H1 FY 21. The developers covered are Brigade, Godrej, Kolte-Patil, Mahindra Lifespaces, Oberoi, Prestige, Puravankara, Sobha and Macrotech Developers (erstwhile Lodha Group).

Q2 FY22 the most rewarding

In the last quarter alone, these developers sold residential real estate worth Rs 10,669 crore, said a report by Anarock — a year-on-year spike of 89 percent when compared to Rs 5,645 crore in Q2 FY 21. The total area sold by these developers also saw an exponential year-on-year rise: 13.47 million sq ft in Q2 FY22 versus 7.38 million sq ft in Q2 FY21.

"These nine listed developers sold approximately 18.46 million sq ft of housing space in the first half of FY22, in remarkable contrast to the approximately 13.28 million sq ft in the same period a year ago," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock, "Not only does the increase amounts to an annual growth of 39 percent, but the total residential area sold in H1 FY22 has also surpassed that of pre-COVID levels in H1 FY20 period when approximately 17.2 million sq ft was sold."

Prestige Constructions leads the way

Among the marquee developers who notched up sky-high sales revenues in H1 FY22, Macrotech Developers led from the front clocking revenues of Rs 2,960 crore between April and September. Prestige Constructions was a close second with a revenue of Rs 2,845.8 crore. Mahindra Lifespaces saw the largest spike (190 percent) in year-on-year sales revenue: Rs 448 crore in H1 FY22 versus Rs 154 crore in H1 FY21.

Not surprisingly, several experts have pointed to historically low-interest rates as one of the key factors spurring a revival in home-buying pan-India. Developers have also stepped up to generate supply in line with market sentiments. "Today, these players are unleashing right-priced, right-sized supply that is aimed at organic, end-user demand," said Puri.