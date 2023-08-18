In Vishal Chelani vs Debashish Nanda appeal matter, the Supreme Court on August 14, decided to end the stalemate on the status of the homebuyer armed with a refund decree whether he still remains a homebuyer and thus ranking low in the insolvency sweepstakes or stands elevated to the superior status of a financial creditor.

While the Supreme Court decision is yet to come out, i t is significant to note that the apex Court has decided to hear the matter afresh despite there being a precedence established by it last year in another case — the Kotak Mahindra Bank vs A Balakrishnan and others— in favour of homebuyers by elevating them to the status of financial creditors once they are armed with a refund decree.

So, the apex Court's decision in the Vishal Chelani v. Debashish Nanda case may appear to be a clarification of a non-observance of its own judgement— why homebuyers must be so elevated.

The appellant in the current matter had filed a complaint before the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) under section 31 of the UP RERA Act, 2016, which was admitted in 2019. The UP RERA issued a decree in his favour obliging the builder to refund the purchase price of a flat paid, in view of the builder's inability to give possession.

The interim resolution professional under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) refused to admit the claim of the refund decree holder on the technical ground that he had ceased to be a homebuyer and therefore urged him to file his claim as a financial creditor.

Nursing a sense of seemingly inexplicable grievance, the appellant knocked at the doors of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which upheld the stand of the interim resolution professional citing a Supreme Court verdict of 2022 in the Kotak Mahindra Bank vs A Balakrishnan case to the effect that once the recovery certificate has been issued, the party in possession of the recovery certificate is to be considered as a financial creditor.

The case raises quite a few interesting issues. First why did the appellant go to the Supreme Court when the interim resolution professional had only ruled in his favour by elevating him to the status of a financial creditor? Was he tilting at the windmills by doing so? He was apparently worried by the earlier NCLT stand in succession of cases that 'once a homebuyer always a homebuyer'.

Perhaps the appellant wanted the Supreme Court to rule explicitly in his favour pleading that the law laid down by the Apex Court in Kotak Mahindra Bank case which is now the law of the land is neither here nor there as the plight of the homebuyers hasn’t improved for the better.

In all likelihood therefore the SC is going to do more than what it has already said in the Kotak Bank case. Otherwise, it would not have admitted the appeal and stood by its earlier verdict in Kotak case.

Advantages of a 'financial creditor' under IBC

To be sure, to be elevated to the ranks of financial creditor has quite a few advantages. Only financial creditors are represented in the Committee of Creditors and enjoy voting rights with their proposals backed by a 75 percent majority sailing through. But an operating creditor is given a short shrift as he is paid after the financial creditors are paid.

A homebuyer pays advance and is often held high and dry when the builder leaves him in the lurch by diverting the funds or through some other equally dubious means. Indeed, RERA was enacted only to safeguard the interests of the hapless and helpless homebuyers. It was a pity that the homebuyers were left high and dry as their advance payments or progress payments were not safeguarded by any tangible security of the builder. In the event, RERA and the SC verdict in Kotak Bank case came as some relief to the homebuyers.

But then in IBC proceedings, invariably even the secured creditors have to take massive haircuts ranging between 60 percent to 90 percent as the new promoter drives a hard bargain and buys the controlling interest virtually for a song. When secured creditors have to grin and bear and settle for whatever is forthcoming, the unsecured ones are left with nothing on the plate. Liquidation is a worse remedy vis-à-vis transfer of control as the liquidation value of the business is much less than what the new promoter is willing to offer.

One hopes when the Supreme Court addresses the issue of the plight of the homebuyers, it must do more than what it did in Kotak Bank case. While elevating homebuyers armed with decree in their favour to the rank of financial creditors may seem to be a promotion, the truth is it is only a cold comfort as they are not elevated to the ranks of secured creditors. Therefore, the appellant in this matter is right in a way — financial or operational, his plight remains the same.

Hope the SC offers something more substantial to the growing tribe of wannabe homebuyers often at the receiving end of a builder’s wile and guile. In the process it may have to invoke article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice to all as it did more than two decades ago in Skipper Construction Case, that time around in favour of buyers of commercial flats.

.

—This column, Legal Digest, interprets various case verdicts or procedures and their implications in the current social and business scenario. The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.