In its latest report, property consultant Savills India said that the leasing of industrial and warehousing space rose 3 percent in 2022 across eight major tier-I cities to 36.2 million square feet from 35.1 million square feet.

The leasing of industrial and warehousing space increased 6 percent last year to 46.3 million square feet throughout India's major cities, according to Savills India.

According to the latest report by the real estate advisor, the lease of industrial and warehouse space increased by 3% in 2022 across eight key tier-I cities, from 35.1 million square feet to 36.2 million square feet.

Space consumption in tier II-III cities grew from 8.6 million square feet in 2021 to 10.1 million square feet in 2022.

The Tier II and III cities include Coimbatore, Guwahati, Indore, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Rajpura, Bhubaneswar, Kochi/Ernakulam, Patna, Hosur, Madurai, Varanasi, Hubli and Ludhiana.

Delhi-NCR, one of India's main cities, saw the greatest absorption in 2022 at 16 percent, followed by Mumbai at 14 percent.

Pune and Bengaluru saw absorptions at 13 percent and 12 percent, respectively, while tier II and III cities accounted for 22 percent.

Third-party logistics (3PL) and e-commerce sectors continued to drive warehousing demand, together accounting for 52 percent of the total absorption witnessed in 2022.

The manufacturing sector contributed 16 percent in demand while the retail sector 13 percent.

The consultant highlighted that Grade A space accounted for 42 percent of the total absorption.

"The rapidly expanding and highly competitive e-commerce market has fuelled the growth of industrial, logistics and warehousing over the last two years," said Srinivas N, Managing Director, Industrial and Logistics, Savills India.

The industrial and logistics sector is likely to see an absorption of over 40 million square feet in 2023.

"This demand for space could stem from emerging Tier II & III cities, growing demand for urban warehousing and a major transformation in the Indian manufacturing sector backed by Performance Linked Incentives (PLIs) and efficient multi-model connectivity plan for local and global distribution," Srinivas said.

The overall industrial and warehousing space stock in tier-I cities stood at 300 million square feet at the end of 2022 and is expected to reach 342 million square feet this year.

With inputs from PTI