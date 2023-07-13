Kolte-Patil Developers shares gain on robust growth in sales in June quarter

Kolte Patil Developers reported the third consecutive quarter with a sales value of over Rs 700 crore. The company launched 1.38 million square feet of inventory across Pune.

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd gained more than 3 percent in morning trade on Thursday after the real estate major reported sales of Rs 701 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 58 percent over the year-ago period. This marks the third consecutive quarter with a sales value of over Rs 700 crore.

In an operational update to the stock exchanges, the Pune-based realty firm said that it achieved sales of Rs 445 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal (FY23).

In volume terms, the company posted sales of 0.93 million square feet in the quarter under review, a gain of 52 percent compared to 0.61 million square feet in the year-ago period.

The company said that strong volumes were achieved on the back of new launches and existing sustenance inventory with new launches contributing 43 percent to the pre-sales value during the quarter under review.

The leading real estate player’s realisation improved by 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,545 per square foot from Rs 7,260 per square foot in the year-ago period. Also, it rose 4 percent sequentially compared to Rs 7,225 per square foot in the March quarter.

The collections increased 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 513 crore in the three months ended June 2023 as against Rs 474 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, sequentially it dropped 13 percent.

During the quarter, the company launched 1.38 million square feet of inventory across Pune. Further, the realty firm's flagship project, Life Republic, registered sales volumes of 0.52 million square feet in the quarter under review.

"Strong economic tailwinds, robust pipeline of launches, and a strong balance sheet give us the confidence to sustain the momentum through the course of the year," said Rahul Talele, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers.