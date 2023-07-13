CNBC TV18
Kolte-Patil Developers shares gain on robust growth in sales in June quarter

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 13, 2023 11:52:38 AM IST (Published)

Kolte Patil Developers reported the third consecutive quarter with a sales value of over Rs 700 crore. The company launched 1.38 million square feet of inventory across Pune. 

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd gained more than 3 percent in morning trade on Thursday after the real estate major reported sales of Rs 701 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 58 percent over the year-ago period. This marks the third consecutive quarter with a sales value of over Rs 700 crore.

In an operational update to the stock exchanges, the Pune-based realty firm said that it achieved sales of Rs 445 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal (FY23).


In volume terms, the company posted sales of 0.93 million square feet in the quarter under review, a gain of 52 percent compared to 0.61 million square feet in the year-ago period.

