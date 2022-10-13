Kolkata’s real estate cheer, witnesses highest housing sales in India in 2022: JLL report

By Kamalika Sengupta

More flats have been sold in Kolkata than anywhere else in the country in the first nine months of 2022, according to a new report by real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

More than 10,000 flats were sold from January to September, the highest since 2015, the JLL report said. Between January and March, 3,810 flats were sold, 3,947 between April and June, and 4,367 between July and September.

Earlier in 2014, the total sale of flats was 1,66,000, and sales started going down thereafter, dropping to 96,0000 in 2017. Several experts cited demonetisation as the reason for the dop. In 2020, sales went down to 74,000, but the numbers rose post the pandemic.

And, as sales have picked up, researchers expect the boost to continue for the remaining three months of 2022. The research took place in seven cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

JLL research head Samantak Das said, "Flats are cheap in Kolkata. The 2 percent decrease in stamp duty by the state government and decrease in circle rate have helped the market."

Sushil Mohta, President of Credai West Bengal & Chairman of Merlin Group, told News18 that there was a pent-up demand as house sales were slow before 2021.

A sudden boom in real estate sector in Kolkata?

The real estate sector started bouncing back in September 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic brought a paradigm change in the lifestyle of people in India. He said that mandatory stay indoors and work-from-home for a considerable period created an urge in people to look for their own houses instead of rented places.

Mohta also pointed out that the pandemic heralded a new trend among people living in flats to look for more spacious homes in gated communities for a quality life with all amenities. The stimulus provided by the state government by way of a 2 percent stamp duty cut and a 10 percent reduction in circle rates has motivated even fence-sitters to go for their first own house.

"The continuation of the rebate four times till December this year has further aided the spurt in sales. Though the home loan rate has increased, this has not deterred people from buying homes," he added.

Mohta hopes that the disruption with the highest sales since 2015 in Kolkata will continue with an increase in first-time home buyers and their aspirations.

However, he explained that the home loan rate has increased but has not reached the rate prevalent eight to nine years back. He believes the increasing home loan rate won't deter customers , and in the next three months, the sale shall increase manifold to leverage the rebate in stamp duty.

Which segment is leading to the jump?

While the affordable segment drives the demand for homes, there is a considerable rise in mid-segment and premium segments as well, backed by the revival of the economy, growth of the IT sector and stable incomes, Merlin Group's Mohta said.

Houses priced between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh still have a larger market share in Kolkata.

"We have witnessed 60 percent of total sales for units priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore due to rising income level. However, there has been an uptick in the sales of luxury flats above Rs 1 crore, indicating the rising demand for homes with bigger layouts and availability of funds," he said. He noted that 15 percent of units sold in Kolkata are above Rs 1 crore plus.

Reputed developers in the city are now launching luxury projects and nudging the aspirations of those with higher incomes. Also, people outside the state are looking for quality homes in their hometowns which has made this possible. Mohta added that Merlin, too, has come up with many premium-to-luxury projects in Kolkata, and their prices are largely driven by the location and land value of real estate projects.

Mohta said there is also demand in suburban and semi-urban areas, which account for about 25 percent of sales. Many rural populations are shifting to apartments from their traditional homes or are upgrading their lifestyle following increased income levels.

"There is organic growth, earlier there were 200 projects now there 70 to 80. Only serious developers are now working. Following the new rules, there are no fly-by-night suppliers in the market," Jitendra Khaitan of Pioneer Property Management told News18 and added that the required size of houses has increased over time.

Experts also noted that even when home loan rates are high, the increasing sales trend will help the market grow.