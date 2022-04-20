Knight Frank, Naredco estimate more positive sentiment for Indian realty, but there are warning signs

Real estate might be in the midst of a tempestuous phase thanks to an unprecedented spike in raw material costs, but real estate sentiment, according to a survey carried out by property consultant Knight Frank and the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), hit a new high in the first quarter of 2022.

The report's 'current sentiment score’ for India increased to 68 for Q1 2022, up three points from 65 recorded in Q4 2021. It states that India’s real estate momentum through the last six months continued “unabated” despite global pressures like the war in Europe. Incidentally, 68 is also the highest score Indian real estate has recorded since the survey was launched in Q1 2020, when a score of 31 was registered.

The Knight Frank and NAREDCO survey also assigned a ‘future sentiment score’ of 75 for Q1 2022, which indicates healthy expectations from real estate stakeholders over the next six months even as 85 percent of the survey’s respondents said they expect overall economic momentum to improve in this period.

Further, the survey has 66 percent of respondents expecting better fund availability over the next months, as indicated by the survey’s ‘credit availability outlook'.

While Indian real estate, especially in the residential sector, has been on an upward trajectory in the aftermath of the COVID second wave, several experts feel some semblance of uncertainty in the future could come about on account of geo-political and inflationary factors.

"The buoyancy in stakeholders’ take on the sector reflects positively n both, the current and future sentiment scores," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

"However, geo-political tensions impacting crude oil prices are leading to a rise in inflation in the Indian market, which can impact the demand from end-users,” he added, "The scenario is further complicated with supply chain disruptions, rise in input costs, and an impending interest-rate hike, all of which need to be watched carefully in the future."

NAREDCO vice-chairman, Niranjan Hiranandani agrees. "While the present scenario seems to be in a positive light, the future sentiment reflects cautious optimism across industry stakeholders in the wake of global unrest and domestic headwinds," he said.

"Soaring raw material costs resulting in escalated input costs, record-high crude oil price pegged to swing in between $90 to $110 per barrel, anticipated hike in US Fed rates, geopolitical turmoil, withdrawal of stamp duty waivers, levy of an additional 1% metro cess in the backdrop of hiked ready reckoner rates are the challenges yet to be unfurled in the marketplace," Hiranandani added.