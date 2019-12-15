Business
Keppel Land and Rustomjee Group to jointly develop integrated township in Mumbai suburb
Updated : December 15, 2019 06:19 PM IST
Keppel Land will be acquiring 49 percent stake in the joint venture company Kapstone Constructions for around Rs 410 crore.
The Singaporean group had entered into a joint venture with Bangalore-based Puravankara for the development of a commercial office-cum-retail project in the Karnataka capital.
