Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a reduction in stamp duty to 3 percent from 5 percent for apartments valued between Rs 35 lakh to 45 lakh.

The announcement was made while presenting the Karnataka state Budget for 2021-22 in the State legislature by CM Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio.

While the move does carry a feel-good factor, experts believe that it will not give a significant boost to housing sales in Bengaluru on the lines of what was seen in Mumbai as Maharashtra had reduced stamp duty for properties across all budget segments - not just one category.

"The fact is that housing demand in Bengaluru is largely skewed towards the mid-segment, involving properties priced within the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore budget range. For these properties, the stamp duty charges remain the same at nearly 5 percent, said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

As per ANAROCK Research, Bengaluru presently has total unsold stock of nearly 59,350 units across all budget segments. Of this, just 24 percent is within the Rs 45 lakh price bracket, while 64 percent is within Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore budget range.

In other words, the cut within Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh budget may not have a significant impact, Puri said.

Meanwhile, in his Budget speech, Yediyurappa said that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has declined 2.6 percent compared to 2019-20 fiscal due to lockdown induced by COVID-19.