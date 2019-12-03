#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Jaypee Infratech: Suraksha Realty, NBCC submit final bids

Updated : December 03, 2019 10:12 PM IST

Suraksha Realty has now revised its offer, and is proposing to pay Rs 175 crore as an upfront cash payment to lenders versus Rs 25 crore offered initially.
NBCC has not offered any upfront cash payment to lenders, but has also increased the land offered in lieu of debt to 1,526 acres from about 1,450 acres offered earlier.
As per a banking executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the creditor's committee will now meet on Saturday (December 7), to declare the highest bidder (H1).
