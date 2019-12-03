Real Estate
Jaypee Infratech: Suraksha Realty, NBCC submit final bids
Updated : December 03, 2019 10:12 PM IST
Suraksha Realty has now revised its offer, and is proposing to pay Rs 175 crore as an upfront cash payment to lenders versus Rs 25 crore offered initially.
NBCC has not offered any upfront cash payment to lenders, but has also increased the land offered in lieu of debt to 1,526 acres from about 1,450 acres offered earlier.
As per a banking executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the creditor's committee will now meet on Saturday (December 7), to declare the highest bidder (H1).
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more