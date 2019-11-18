#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Updated : November 18, 2019 07:34 AM IST

Softening its resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech (JIL), state-run construction major NBCC has offered 1,426 acres land, worth Rs 5,001 crore of the bankrupt company to its financial creditors.
NBCC had previously offered around 950 acres to the banks.
Further, it has also offered 100 per cent shareholding of the Expressway SPV (special purpose vehicle) including concession rights of Yamuna Expressway and 4,798 acres of land.
