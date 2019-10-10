Business
Jaypee Group: Govt may waive Rs 33,000 crore in tax claims to enable quicker resolution
Updated : October 10, 2019 04:39 PM IST
Proposal is likely to be submitted on October 17 in Supreme Court
Jaypee Group has requested the apex court that it should also be given a chance to revive Jaypee Infratech
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more