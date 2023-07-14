Despite experiencing a slightly disappointing year in terms of order inflows, Nalin Gupta, MD of J Kumar Infraprojects, remains optimistic about the future of the infrastructure sector. With expectations of a strong ramp-up in ordering activity ahead of the general elections and the private sector's significant participation in infrastructure development, industry leaders like Gupta and Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO of Tata Projects, are hopeful about sustained growth and future prospects. The infrastructure sector's outlook remains positive, and it is poised to play a crucial role in India's economic development in the coming years.

Nalin Gupta, MD of J Kumar Infraprojects, and Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO of Tata Projects, recently shared their insights on the current state of the infrastructure sector in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Both industry leaders expressed their expectations and concerns regarding ordering activity and private sector growth.

During the interview, Nalin Gupta, MD of J Kumar Infraprojects, expressed his optimism about the future ordering activity in the infrastructure sector . He mentioned that the company anticipates a significant increase in ordering activity ahead of the general elections.

“The quarter three instead of quarter four sees high order inflow but my sense is that due to the elections this year we should see good ramp up in the order inflow,” he said.

This expectation is based on the government's usual focus on infrastructure development in the run-up to elections, as it aims to showcase its achievements and address the country's growing infrastructure needs.

Gupta also shared insights into J Kumar Infraprojects' financial performance and growth prospects. He revealed that the company achieved a topline of Rs 4,200 crore in the fiscal year 2022-2023 (FY23). However, he acknowledged that FY23 was slightly disappointing in terms of order inflows.

“FY23 was a little disappointing in terms of the order inflow,” he said.

Looking ahead, Gupta expressed confidence in the company's growth potential and projected a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-16 percent for the coming years.

Vinayak Pai, MD and CEO of Tata Projects highlighted the increasing private infrastructure activity in specific sectors. He specifically mentioned the surge in activity in sectors such as data centres, semiconductors, and projects falling under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

“Infrastructure is well and truly one of the critical drivers of the economy. We are seeing increased activity in the private sector driven by the PLI, semiconductor mission and data centres –- the areas in which we have seen significant investments,” he said.

