Pick up in international and business travel to aid FY24 hotel industry occupancies and room rates: Brigade Enterprises

Within nine months of FY23, Brigade Enterprises said that it sold about 4 mn sq. ft. in the residential real estate segment. In the fourth quarter, the company sold over 2 mn sq. ft. With this, the total volumes sold grew to 6.3 mn sq. ft. in FY23 compared with 4.7 mn sq. ft. in FY22.

Brigade Enterprises Managing Director Pavitra Shankar, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18, said: "On-ground demand for residential real estate is fantastic in our target markets like Bengaluru and Chennai."

The residential segment sales value at Rs 4,108 crore for FY23 was 36 percent higher year on year and 2.5 times higher in past five years. The realisation, though, declined 5 percent to Rs 6,284 per sq. ft.

"The strong residential real estate demand will continue in FY24, supported by new launches across our portfolio," Shankar said. The company expects to continue to clock 25 percent CAGR. Most of the new launches are expected to be staggered towards the second half of the ongoing financial year. The realtor has large inventories across the affordable, mid and high segments and a large land bank that can develop over 40 mn sq. ft.

Shankar said new launches are not a problem for Brigade Enterprises. For FY24, 7.5 mn sq. ft. of launches is expected in the residential segment. "Once the launches hit the market, it gets absorbed very well."

The commercial real estate pronounced weakness with 13 percent volume decline to 35,000 sq. ft. in the fourth quarter. Similarly, the sales value declined 27 percent to Rs 25 crore.

On the contrary, the leasing of commercial real estate is healthy at 1.2 msf in FY23, which is considered healthy given all its portfolio is in special economic zones.

The company has 8.5 mn sq. ft. of operating commercial portfolio and will consider growing rental income before putting commercial assets in a REIT. Shankar says the commercial portfolio should reach 10 to 12 mn sq. ft. before looking at REIT options.

In the hospitality segment, the average room rate jumped 80 percent year on year to Rs 7,032 in the fourth quarter and to Rs 6,022 in FY23. With 1,400 rooms across eight operating hotels, the company operates in four cities. With India hosting international mega events in FY24, Average room rates and occupancy rates are expected to rise providing a fillip to the hotel industry.

Brigade Enterprises reported an 11 percent jump in consolidated revenues to Rs 843 crore while the EBITDA margin improved to 24 percent versus 21.8 percent in the same quarter of last year. Net profits have more than doubled to Rs 69 crore.

The stock was flat on the exchanges in last hour of trade on May 25.